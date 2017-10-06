Warning: These Gory Halloween Eye Makeup Looks Aren't For the Faint-Hearted

For gore-lovers, Halloween inspiration possibilities are endless. You can turn your whole body into an illusion work of art, take on beauty trends and give them a gory twist, or even add creepy critters into your gothic makeup. But if you aren't into the hardcore SFX Halloween get-up, just doing eye makeup can be equally scary.

If you didn't think some good old fake blood and eye shadow could make a superscary eye look, think again. We've found some of the goriest eye makeup looks so freaky, you won't even require a costume. The best part? You don't need to have all the SFX products to participate. One artist says she used Clarins Lip Balm ($26), which we assume she melted to create a blood-like consistency.

Read on to see inspiration of how to make gory eye makeup looks that aren't for the faint-hearted.