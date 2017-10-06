 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Exclusive: Meet the 2 New Inspiring Faces of CoverGirl — They're Not Who You Think!
Beauty News
22 Rhinestone Skulls That Will Add Some Sparkle to Your Spook
Holiday Beauty
Urban Decay's New Vault of Vices Is Exactly as Decadent as It Sounds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Warning: These Gory Halloween Eye Makeup Looks Aren't For the Faint-Hearted

For gore-lovers, Halloween inspiration possibilities are endless. You can turn your whole body into an illusion work of art, take on beauty trends and give them a gory twist, or even add creepy critters into your gothic makeup. But if you aren't into the hardcore SFX Halloween get-up, just doing eye makeup can be equally scary.

If you didn't think some good old fake blood and eye shadow could make a superscary eye look, think again. We've found some of the goriest eye makeup looks so freaky, you won't even require a costume. The best part? You don't need to have all the SFX products to participate. One artist says she used Clarins Lip Balm ($26), which we assume she melted to create a blood-like consistency.

Read on to see inspiration of how to make gory eye makeup looks that aren't for the faint-hearted.

Related
If You Think Gory SFX Makeup Is Terrifying, Try Watching It Being Removed

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SFXInstagram Beauty TrendsHalloween BeautyBeauty TrendsHalloweenEye MakeupMakeup
Beauty Trends
17 Autumn Eye Makeup Ideas That Will Make You Love Fall 2017 Even More
by Lauren Levinson
Tiny Wrist Tattoos
Beauty Trends
30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet
by Nile Cappello
Hocus Pocus Tattoo Ideas
Nostalgia
21 Hocus Pocus Tattoos That We Found "Quite Lovely," Thank You Very Much
by Brinton Parker
Sephora Weekly Wow Sale | Oct. 5-11, 2017
Sephora
by Rebecca Brown
Halloween Costume Ideas
Halloween
500 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds