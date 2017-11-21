 Skip Nav
Santa Hat Eyebrows

This Santa Hat Brow Trend Is All of Us at Midnight After Thanksgiving

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on

Counting down the days until Thanksgiving is nearly over, so you can start making way for the December holidays. Hannah Lyne from the UK is so ready for Christmas, her brows can hardly wait, and we're living for the festive vibes. Before you roll your eyes at another bizarre eyebrow look — you've got to admit, they make you a teensy bit smiley.

Candy Cane Eyeliner Art Is the Sweetest Holiday Trend to DIY

It's certainly not subtle, but it is Huda-approved. So, wear it with pride beauty babes, because if Huda's into it, we're all allowed to go out jingle bell-rocking this Santa hat brow. If you do want to replicate this at home, grab a red eye shadow (or even Kat Von D's new collection of rainbow brow powder) and NYX White Liquid Liner ($9). Commenters are also living for this look, with one even suggesting "reindeer antler eyebrows?", they're definitely ready for the holidays. Ahead, see a closer look at the jolly trend, and take a look at a re-creation.

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on

A post shared by Noor Ahmed♡ (@noorxbeauty) on

