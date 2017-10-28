Kat Von D Is Launching Brow Shades to Match Your Hair — Even If It's Bright Pink!

 Skip Nav
It's a question as old as hair dye: what are we supposed to do with our brows once we color our hair? Often, the solution is easy: we love a platinum blonde who rocks dark brown arches. But if you want to go monochromatic, finding your exact shade match can be troublesome. Of course, this is even trickier if you rock rainbow strands.

That's why we're drooling over Kat Von D's upcoming brow product. The businesswoman just teased what she's calling "THE BEST longwear eyebrow product of all time." It's quite the claim, but we're intrigued to test out the three new formulas once everything drops in the Spring, because, well, just look at how cute the pint-size pots are.

As for details, Kat wrote that she's launching Brow Struck, a reflective powder; Signature Brow, a precision pencil; and Super Brow, a pigmented pomade. The last product is what she showed off on Instagram, and it looks like the brand is dropping 16 shades that range from white to black, chestnut brown to charcoal, and hot pink to electric blue.

Kat then revealed a close-up of the red Super Brow and captioned the picture by writing, "This scarlet red shade is making me wanna dye my hair just to match my brows to it!" After taking a look at the crimson pigment, we're inclined to agree.

