Forget Pumpkin Spice — These Brows Are Pumpkin and Spikes!

Guess what? Beauty junkies are still messing with their brows — and we're still here for it.

Up next in the world of the bold brow trends are spiky brows, and you might be surprised by how much this look fits your Halloween aesthetic. Like a few other trends, this one is also Huda-approved, and we think these brows are the perfect balance of chic and aggressive.

Amy Huisman is the artist behind the slightly threatening brows. She posted her creation with the caption, "When you don't want people to touch your brows." Don't worry, Amy — we don't think anyone will dare to touch those beasts.

If you want to take a tip from Amy, you can hit up your local craft store for the spikes ($10). Amy used Duo Lash Adhesive ($5) to keep the fierce look in place.

