Ponytail Brows Have Landed, and Now I'm Wondering If We're Still on Planet Earth

Here we go again, brow fans! Ponytail brows have emerged on Instagram, and not to sound dramatic, but at this point, we're doubting our existence on this planet.

Mary Jane, a talented makeup artist and creator of great looks besides the ponytail brows, is behind the hilarious photoshopped trend. She noted that she's "getting tired of edited brows getting recognition" so ironically decided to create her own.

Her trend is causing a real stir in the comments. Many people are discussing how tired they are of the trends, while others are keen to reiterate that it's only a joke. But one commenter is definitely on the same wavelength as us, asking the really important question: "What eyelashes are you wearing?" We'll wait, Mary Jane. Much like the braided brow, this trend is purely for the 'gram, but we're still enjoying the love/hate relationship it's inspired!