Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty News
Photos of the World's Longest Lashes Will Have You Screaming "HOW?"
Beauty Trends
Natural Hair Was the Star of This NYFW Show and We Are 100 Percent Here For It
Tom Ford's 50+ New Lipsticks Are Totally '90s — You Need the Frosty Blue One!

There's only one thing better than having a Tom Ford lipstick, and that's owning one of those chic little tubes with your name on it. If you're #blessed, then you might just have one of the names on Tom Ford's latest iteration of mini lipsticks: The Girls.

As you may recall, a few years ago, Tom Ford released his Lips and Boys collection, featuring a wardrobe of clutch-size lipsticks. Each black tube was inspired and named after a man in his life. The collection has expanded to 100 lipsticks (!!!). This season, there are six new Boys shades: Charles (cinnamon), Warren (brick red), Magnus (matte cherry red), Connor (orangey red), Alain (deep red with shimmer), and Federico (coral red).

The best part, though, is now there are Girls! Because why should the boys have all of the fun? The Tom Ford Girls collection comes in luxe white-and-gold packaging, featuring 50 new hues — all named after the women in his life. You'll just have to guess who Carine, Naomi, and Emma are named after! Standout '90s shades include Georgie (sparkly purple), Isamaya (periwinkle), and Lena (a shimmery sky blue).

Every shade is starting to become available now for $36 each or in gift sets (three for $108, 50 for $1,980). Full-size Tom Ford lipsticks costs $54, making it a sweet deal.

If you've never owned a Tom Ford lipstick, these babies are your chance to try the creamy pigmented or shimmery sheer formulas that are beloved in the beauty world. We even think they have slight vanilla scent that's totally alluring.

Keep reading to see all of the new shades, plus some of our favorites swatched!

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Alain
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Magnus
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Charles
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Connor
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Frederico
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Warren
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick Swatches
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Amber
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Anne
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Ashley
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Beatrice
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Bianca
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Carine
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Carolyn
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Dakota
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Edita
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Ellie
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Emma
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Fabiola
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Gala
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Georgie
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Grace
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Greta
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Ines
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Ingrid
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Isamaya
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Isla
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Joan
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Julianne
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Katherine
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Kyra
Beauty Product ReviewLuxury BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingTom FordLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
by Marina Liao
Glass Nail Art
Holiday Beauty
Glass Nail Art Is Still the Latest Korean Beauty Craze You Need to Try
by Lauren Levinson
Super Mario Bros x Shu Uemura Holiday Collection
Holiday Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Tom Ford Is Selling His New Mexico Ranch
Tom Ford
Fashion Designer Tom Ford is Selling a Breathtakingly Beautiful Estate the Size of Manhattan
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Brow Gel as Highlighter | New York Fashion Week Spring 2018
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Latest Beauty
