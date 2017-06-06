Another Too Faced Product Was Revealed This Week — and It Gives You Flawless Skin

In today's Too Faced news (because let's be honest, we talk about this brand and its amazing products daily!), the company posted an image on Instagram of its new Born This Way Setting Powder, and it's already going viral.

The caption reads: "Our silky, lightweight powder sets makeup for longer wear while providing a veil of perfecting luminosity for a natural finish 😍 Available June 15th on toofaced.com."

When we checked the brand's site, there was more info about it. There we discovered the powder is a universal shade, which is fantastic and takes the guesswork out of online shopping. In additional to setting makeup, it brightens skin and makes your complexion appear more radiant. And it contains the awesomely hydrating ingredient, hyaluronic acid (learn about more products that contain the anti-aging ingredient).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, in true Too Faced style, the container features an adorable heart!