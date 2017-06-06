 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Another Too Faced Product Was Revealed This Week — and It Gives You Flawless Skin
Beauty News
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
Makeup
The Wait Is Finally Over! The Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette Has Been Revealed
Disney
Add Some Disney Magic to Your Princess-Worthy Hair With These Cute Clips

Too Faced Born This Way Setting Powder

Another Too Faced Product Was Revealed This Week — and It Gives You Flawless Skin

In today's Too Faced news (because let's be honest, we talk about this brand and its amazing products daily!), the company posted an image on Instagram of its new Born This Way Setting Powder, and it's already going viral.

The caption reads: "Our silky, lightweight powder sets makeup for longer wear while providing a veil of perfecting luminosity for a natural finish 😍 Available June 15th on toofaced.com."

When we checked the brand's site, there was more info about it. There we discovered the powder is a universal shade, which is fantastic and takes the guesswork out of online shopping. In additional to setting makeup, it brightens skin and makes your complexion appear more radiant. And it contains the awesomely hydrating ingredient, hyaluronic acid (learn about more products that contain the anti-aging ingredient).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, in true Too Faced style, the container features an adorable heart!

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingToo FacedBeauty ProductsMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Kat Von D Reveals Exactly When You Can Buy Her Edgy Revamped Perfumes
by Emily Orofino
Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette
Makeup
by Sarah Siegel
Huda Kattan Lip Strobe Glosses
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Work Makeup Mistakes
Beauty Tips
10 Makeup Mistakes You Need to Stop Making at the Office
by Emily Orofino
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds