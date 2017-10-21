Urban Decay Will Launch a New Palette to Match 1 of This Year's Buzziest Mascaras

 Skip Nav
You'd think a slam-dunk eye-shadow palette release like this Summer's Naked Heat would be enough for the beauty wizards of Urban Decay. However, the badass brand just teased another palette that's hitting shelves soon, proving that team can't stop, won't stop #blessing our eyes with shimmering powdered goodness.

This news alone would be enough to warrant an impromptu dance party, but it actually gets even better. That's because the upcoming Troublemaker Palette is inspired by that eponymous holographic mascara that threw beauty junkies in a tizzy when it was released back in September.

The square, 10-pan palette looks a heck of a lot more portable than Naked and much warmer than the iconic neutral set. Early standouts of Troublemaker include "Girl Crush," a shimmering rose gold, "Bankroll," a metallic hunter green, and "Riot," a pumpkin-bronze hue. We're counting four matte shades, one base coat, and four more metallics that live in this bundle.

Troublemaker's packaging is just as holographic as its namesake mascara and also equally sassy. If you recall, the box to the tube labeled its contents as sex-proof (a claim we can back up with very scientific evidence).

The palette's packaging includes a quote from Jan Vanek, purveyor of those cheeky "Basic Bitch" candles that are so popular on Instagram. It reads, "I like my eyelashes as black as my heart, and as long as the list of people I want to punch in the face." Well, now.

This sneak peek comes mere days after brand founder Wende Zomnir teased another palette inspired by the brand's metallic Heavy Metals line. We know, we know it's tough to keep up with it all. So keep your eyes posted here for any new announcements from the brand that just about never sleeps.

