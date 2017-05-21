 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards
Beauty News
Try Not to Stare at These Gorgeous Billboard Music Awards Beauty Looks
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Looks Like a Real-Life Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards
Met Gala
Zoom In on All the Gorgeous Manis From the Billboard Music Awards

Vanessa Hudgens Butterfly Clips Billboard Music Awards

Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards

Vanessa Hudgens proved she was the queen bee butterfly of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards when she wore accessories featuring the pretty insects in her hair. The host changed up her cosmopolitan French-inspired hairstyle for a look that made us nostalgic for the '90s.

Hairstylist Chad Wood gave Vanessa's hair a playful touch by placing a crown of bold-colored butterfly accessories around her head. Too bad Vanessa already went to Coachella this year, because the boho-chic look would've been perfect.

Oh, and Drake said she looked good that night while accepting his award. So Vanessa was just winning all around!

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
Join the conversation
NostagiaThe '90sAward SeasonBeauty TrendsCelebrity HairVanessa HudgensRed CarpetBillboard Music AwardsCelebrity Beauty
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Vanessa Hudgens Beauty Interview 2017
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens on Having Individual Style: "I Feel Like I Do Me"
by Perri Konecky
Harry Potter
Emma Watson Reunites With Harry Potter BFF Ginny Weasley in NYC
by Caitlin Hacker
Ed Sheeran Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Ed Sheeran
by Monica Sisavat
Marc Jacobs Coconut Bronzer Review
Summer Beauty
This New Marc Jacobs Bronzer Actually Smells Like Coconuts — and It's Amazing
by Lauren Levinson
Miley Cyrus Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Miley Cyrus
by Kelsie Gibson
Jerrod Blandino Career Advice
Makeup
Too Faced Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino on Breaking into the Beauty Industry
by Jerrod Blandino
Vanessa Hudgens Raps Nicki Minaj at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Disneyland Jungle Julep
Food News
Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin
by Brinton Parker
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Vanessa Hudgens 1-Piece Swimsuit
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Swimsuit Has a Sexy Detail You Shouldn't Miss
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds