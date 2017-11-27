Yes, Victoria's Secret Angels Get Pimples — and This Is How They Deal!

You know the bride who gets the massive zit before her wedding because she's nervous? Well, some of the Victoria's Secret Angels walking in the 2017 Fashion Show in Shanghai are those brides — theoretically speaking. When I asked them about pimple care, I expected them to admit they consistently have clean skin. Maybe it's naive, but they look like goddesses IRL!

Instead, they authentically pointed out the blemishes on their faces and got real about acne care. Keep reading to learn what these mega models do to cover zits before their big event.