I Was a MAC Pro For 11 Years, and This Is What It's Really Like to Work There

Even though it's been about four years since I left the company, so many of my ex MAC co-workers are still some of my best friends. We are closer than friends I've known since childhood. It is so great when you find someone who speaks your language (the language of makeup!) and has the same passion as you do. We have all been through so much, have seen each other grow in our career and artistry, and we trust each other with something that is so personal. I love that all of us were from different cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds, and sexual orientations. It is amazing that the love of makeup brought us all together!

When you put your art out there for everyone to see and judge, you need your people around you, and I am so lucky to have that. Since leaving the company, I have ventured out on my own as a freelance makeup artist, and it is my old employees who are helping me make connections and introducing me to potential clients and photographers. Thank goodness I wasn't a mean boss!