Every Single Beauty Product You Need to Look Like Kylie Jenner

This post was first published in November 2016

Kylie may just be the most beauty-obsessed sister in the Kardashian-Jenner crew, but she has kept her famous lips sealed when it comes to the top products in her routine. We've been starving for knowledge, leaping at the occasional tidbit shared about Kylie's makeup favorites — and we're not alone. Just a mere mention from Kim of one of her sister's go-to lip liners (MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice, naturally) caused it to sell out around the world.

It seems that Kylie was just waiting for the right opportunity to reveal her routine, because she confessed every last product to Bee Shapiro for The New York Times, as well as spilling her regular regimen to fans of her app. Not only does Kylie get her false eyelashes at CVS, she's also hooked on Neutrogena face wipes and Sephora masks, proof that you don't have to spend like a celebrity to copy their look.

She also bravely shared who her favorite dermatologists are for her complexion and her plump pucker. While you may assume that she's addicted to her plush pout, her reasoning behind getting Juvederm may betray otherwise. "I would recommend that anyone who gets it done go for a filler that lasts only two to four months," Kylie told The New York Times. It's annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it." Smart move, Kylie!

Whether your BFF keeps up with the Kardashians more than she does with her own family or you're the one racking up ludicrous charges due to your obsession with the sisters' apps, a pouch filled with the following beauty products would be the ultimate Kylie-approved holiday gift. Read on and start shopping!

Amazon.com Face Care
Tizo Solar Protection Formula, Facial Mineral Fusion SPF 40, 1.75 Ounce
$42
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Face Care
Kiehl's
Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Large, 0.95 oz.
$48
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Eye Treatments
Neutrogena Make-Up Remover Cleansing Towelettes
$9
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Sephora
Face Mask
$6
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Face Masks
Super Salve Mimosa Blossom Dream Cream
$12
from supersalve.com
Buy Now
Tarte
Airbuki Bamboo Powder Foundation Brush
$28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Face Brushes & Applicators
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Contour Cream Kit
$52
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Makeup
Stila
Aqua Glow Perfecting Bronzer
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Stila Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
Light Wonder Youth-Boosting Perfect Skin Foundation
$46
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Clothes and Shoes
Buxom
Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 30
$34
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Buxom Clothes and Shoes
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation
$43
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Make Up For Ever Clothes and Shoes
Bobbi Brown
Sheer-Finish Loose Powder
$40
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Loose Powder
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
$21
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Enhancers
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
$13
from Sephora
Buy Now See more NARS Eyes Concealer/Shadow Base
Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer
$20
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Ardell
Demi Wispies Natural Multipack
$11.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ardell Eye Makeup
Lancôme
Hypnose Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara - Excess Blk
$27.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lancôme Mascara
Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator in So Hollywood
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
NARS
Blush
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more NARS Face Blush
Charlotte Tilbury
'Cheek To Chic' Swish & Pop Blush - Ecstasy
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Face Blush
La Mer
The Powder
$95
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more La Mer Face Makeup
Urban Decay
All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Face Luminizer
Sally Hansen
Airbrush Legs, Leg Makeup, 4.4 Ounce
$12.83
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Sally Hansen Bath & Body
Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
$23
from moroccanoil.com
Buy Now
Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
$24
from moroccanoil.com
Buy Now
Victoria's Secret
Fantasies Coconut Passion Fragrance Mist
$14
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Fragrances
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Magic Rejuvenating Smoothing Lip Balm
$35
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Dolce K
$29
from kyliecosmetics.com
Buy Now
"I like lip liners over lipsticks. I have so many of them from so many different brands, so I just pick the color that works. I’m in the middle of creating my own lip kit, and I’m doing my three favorite colors: nude, a sepia color and a true brown." Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Dolce K ($29)
Gifts For WomenBeauty Gift GuideBeauty NewsKylie JennerBeauty ShoppingCelebrity MakeupGift GuideCelebrity Beauty
