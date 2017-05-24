Bow Down! Artist Shuts Down Makeup Shamers With Viral Video

Many beauty aficionados can tell you about the horrors of makeup shaming, and YouTube artist NikkieTutorials has taken to her channel to shut those haters down. Personally, I've been obsessed with products since I was in middle school, so I'm familiar with makeup shaming. Mostly the bad-boyfriend type (you know, a man tells you how pretty you'd be without makeup then is grossed out by your real face).

"I feel like lately, it's a crime to love doing your makeup," Nikkie said. Those who don't know the true joy of an affair with beauty think that it comes out of self-hatred or a need to impress others. False! Nikkie demonstrates the real reason we all do it — makeup is FUN! She goes on to show off her skills on just one half of her face, leaving the other side fresh-faced and natural to prove the incredible power of makeup. Prepare to be amazed (and to learn a trick or two)!