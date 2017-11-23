How to Find the Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type

If you haven't already caught on to the masking craze, you're a little late to the party but, hey, there's no time like the present for a refreshing, glowing complexion, so jump aboard. The once-simple face mask classically made from clay or detoxifying charcoal has evolved to include some pretty unique formulas like those with glitter, jelly, bubbles, and the faces of your favorite Disney princesses. With an endless range of mask types and delivery systems to choose from, it might seem overwhelming to find the one best suited for you. We enlisted the help of top dermatologists to help us break down how to find the best mask for your face and skin concern.