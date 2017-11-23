What Mask Should I Use For My Skin Type?
How to Find the Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
How to Find the Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
If you haven't already caught on to the masking craze, you're a little late to the party but, hey, there's no time like the present for a refreshing, glowing complexion, so jump aboard. The once-simple face mask classically made from clay or detoxifying charcoal has evolved to include some pretty unique formulas like those with glitter, jelly, bubbles, and the faces of your favorite Disney princesses. With an endless range of mask types and delivery systems to choose from, it might seem overwhelming to find the one best suited for you. We enlisted the help of top dermatologists to help us break down how to find the best mask for your face and skin concern.
Clear Improvement® Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores
$4
Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
$55
Out of Trouble® 10 Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin
$27
from Origins
Creme Ancienne Ultimate Nourishing Honey Mask
$150
Drink Up(TM) Intensive Overnight Mask
$27
Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque, 4.2-oz.
$35
from Macy's
Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask
$48
T.L.C. Sukari BabyfacialTM
$80
Benefiance Pure Retinol Intensive Revitalizing Face Mask
$65
0previous images
-20more images