6 Tips For Getting Ahead in a Male-Dominated Industry

I have a good news/bad news situation for you.

The good news: Fortune magazine cited 2017 as a record-breaking year for female Fortune 500 CEOs.

The bad news: we're talking about only 32 women on a list of 500.

Unfortunately, the Boys' Club is still alive and well. I've seen it throughout my career in tech, working for creative agencies and in innovation consulting. Women have always been outnumbered – and it gets more extreme the higher you climb.

That hasn't stopped me, though. If anything, it fuels my fire. I'm determined to make my mark and be a part of the change. Are you with me? If so, here are some tips for getting ahead in a male-dominated industry.