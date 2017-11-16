 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton Is Teaching Her 2-Year-Old Son How to Surf, and the Photos Are Too Sweet
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are currently expecting their second child, but they still find time to have date night. On Wednesday, the couple, who is already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, put their love on display as they watched the LA Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. While the Maroon 5 frontman kept things casual with jeans and a t-shirt, his wife gave a glimpse of her growing belly with a fitted black tee. Aside from cuddling up for a few pictures, Behati made herself comfortable by wrapping her leg over her husband's knee as they watched the game.

It's clear that the couple is soaking up every moment over Behati's second pregnancy. Not only has the model been sharing sweet photos of her baby bump on social media, but Adam was overjoyed when he revealed that they are expecting another girl on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently.

Related
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Romance Is as Perfect as a Sunday Morning
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Behati PrinslooCelebrity CouplesAdam LevineCelebrity Pregnancies
Celebrity Couples
70+ Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes
by Lauren Turner
Jordin Sparks Married and Pregnant With First Child
Celebrity Couples
Surprise! Jordin Sparks Is Married and Expecting Her First Child
by Kelsie Gibson
Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Daughter With Girlfriend
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes a Daughter With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
by Celia Fernandez
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Cutest Moments
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together
by Alessandra Foresto
When Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Married?
The Royals
Could Will and Kate's Third Child Affect Prince Harry's Wedding Plans?
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds