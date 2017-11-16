Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are currently expecting their second child, but they still find time to have date night. On Wednesday, the couple, who is already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, put their love on display as they watched the LA Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. While the Maroon 5 frontman kept things casual with jeans and a t-shirt, his wife gave a glimpse of her growing belly with a fitted black tee. Aside from cuddling up for a few pictures, Behati made herself comfortable by wrapping her leg over her husband's knee as they watched the game.

It's clear that the couple is soaking up every moment over Behati's second pregnancy. Not only has the model been sharing sweet photos of her baby bump on social media, but Adam was overjoyed when he revealed that they are expecting another girl on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently.