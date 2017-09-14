 Skip Nav
Watch Angelina and Brad's Kids Grow Up Before Your Eyes in These 14 Pictures

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the proud parents to six beautiful kids: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Even though the couple may no longer be together, we've been seeing more and more of Angelina and her family as of late. In addition to joining the actress on her press tour for First They Killed My Father, Angelina gave the world a glimpse into her family dynamic during an interview with BBC World News, and over the weekend, the brood popped up at the Toronto debut of The Breadwinner. Keep reading to see even more sweet moments between the family.

Angelina and Maddox were as cute as can be at the Shark Tale premiere during the 2004 Venice Film Festival.
Angelina brought Maddox along with her to the Venice Film Festival in 2004.
Angelina traveled to Spain with Maddox for World Refugee Day in 2004.
Angelina and Maddox visited the Eden Project in Cornwall, UK, in July 2005.
Angelina and Brad took Maddox to the LA premiere of Invictus in 2009.
Angelina, Maddox, and Pax supported Brad at the London premiere of World War Z in June 2013.
Brad, Angelina, and Maddox made a stylish trio at the Governor Awards in November 2013.
Angelina shared a sweet embrace with Zahara and Shiloh at the Teen Choice Awards in 2015.
Angelina and her kids ran on the beach during their 2015 Vogue photo shoot.
The family was too cool for school in their 2015 Vogue shoot.
In February 2017, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh looked all grown up at the Cambodian premiere of First They Killed My Father.
Angelina celebrated the premiere of First They Killed My Father with the cast and all six of her kids in September 2017.
Angelina, Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox were all smiles when they arrived at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.
Angelina, Maddox, and Pax celebrated the premiere of their film First They Killed My Father at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017. Angelina directed the film, Maddox served as an executive producer, and Pax was an on-set photographer.
