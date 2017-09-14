Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Family Pictures
Watch Angelina and Brad's Kids Grow Up Before Your Eyes in These 14 Pictures
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Watch Angelina and Brad's Kids Grow Up Before Your Eyes in These 14 Pictures
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the proud parents to six beautiful kids: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Even though the couple may no longer be together, we've been seeing more and more of Angelina and her family as of late. In addition to joining the actress on her press tour for First They Killed My Father, Angelina gave the world a glimpse into her family dynamic during an interview with BBC World News, and over the weekend, the brood popped up at the Toronto debut of The Breadwinner. Keep reading to see even more sweet moments between the family.
0previous images
-17more images