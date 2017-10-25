The Heartwarming Way Angelina Jolie Makes Sure That Her Kids Never Worry About Her

Angelina Jolie is the proud mother to six beautiful children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — whom she shares with Brad Pitt. While Angelina is usually pretty private when it comes to her family, the actress has been opening up more and more about her kids now that they're getting older. Maddox even gave his first-ever interview to People in September and couldn't help but gush about his mom when explaining what it was like working with her on First They Killed My Father. "I was trying to help wherever I could," Maddox said. "[She's] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She's a wonder." Keep reading for a look at some of the sweetest things Angelina has said about her family.



6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is Related