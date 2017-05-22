Ariana Grande Concert Evacuated After Reports of "Serious Incident" at Manchester Arena

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Ariana Grande fans were evacuated from the singer's concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday night after reports of multiple "explosions" at the end of the show. Emergency services responded quickly to a "serious incident" at the arena and told locals to "avoid the area," though it wasn't made clear whether the loud noises were due to pyrotechnics or more suspicious circumstances. Later, the Manchester Police Department issued a statement via Twitter, reporting that there were a "number of confirmed fatalities" and additional injuries.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Ariana is confirmed to be unharmed, with her rep giving a statement to E! News: "Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened."