 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Pippa Middleton
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
39 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 45  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack

Ariana Grande fans were evacuated from the singer's Manchester show in England on Monday night after an apparent terror attack. Police now say at least 19 are dead and at least 50 have been injured, and Ariana is confirmed to be unharmed. "Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened," her rep told E! News in a statement. Since the news broke, celebrities have been flooding social media with heartfelt messages. Musicians like Taylor Swift, Cher, Katy Perry, John Legend, and Harry Styles all tweeted out their condolences, while Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Reese Witherspoon also reacted to the tragic news. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Ariana GrandeCelebrity Twitter
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Katy Perry
by Monica Sisavat
Cher Tweets About Asthma and AHCA
Opinion
Cher's Twitter Outrage About the AHCA Is Eccentric . . . but She Has a Point
by Brinton Parker
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder's "Faith" Video Is Exactly What You Need Today
by Maggie Pehanick
Beauty and the Beast 2017 Soundtrack
Music
Beauty and the Beast: Every Song From the Extraordinary Soundtrack
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Calvin Harris Recorded a Song With Katy Perry
Celebrity Feuds
Taylor Swift's Ex Confirms That He's Working With Her Nemesis
by Brittney Stephens
Ariana Grande Speaking Spanish in a T-Mobile Commercial
Ariana Grande
The Funniest Commercial of 2016 Features Ariana Grande Speaking Spanish
by Macy Daniela Martin
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson Selfie May 2017
The Office
The Office's Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson Reunite For Lunch, Unfortunately Not at Chili's
by Quinn Keaney
Ariana Grande and Future's "Everyday" Video
Ariana Grande
Oscars, Schmoscars — Ariana Grande Just Dropped a Sexy New Video!
by Maggie Pehanick
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds