 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Acts Like an Adventurous Little Kid While Swimming in Cannes
Pippa Middleton
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible

Ariana Grande's Tweet About Manchester Concert Attack

Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack

Ariana Grande fans were evacuated from Manchester Arena in England on Monday night after an apparent terror attack following the singer's concert. Police have reported at least 19 deaths and at least 50 injuries. Ariana is confirmed to be unharmed and spoke out on Twitter shortly after, writing, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." Ariana has also reportedly suspended the rest of her world tour. According to TMZ, Ariana was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland but has decided to put the entire leg of her European tour on hold.

Since the news broke, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Cher, and Harry Styles have been flooding social media with heartfelt messages and condolences. Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement on Twitter, writing, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Join the conversation
Ariana GrandeCelebrity QuotesTrending TopicsCelebrity Twitter
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Slams Stranger For Making Her Feel Objectified
by Huffington Post
Calvin Harris Recorded a Song With Katy Perry
Celebrity Feuds
Taylor Swift's Ex Confirms That He's Working With Her Nemesis
by Brittney Stephens
Katherine Waterston Interview About Alien: Covenant
Celebrity Interviews
How Fantastic Beasts Inspired Katherine Waterston's Haircut in Alien: Covenant
by Ryan Roschke
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Gina Rodriguez Talks About Her Student Loans May 2017
Gina Rodriguez
by Celia Fernandez
The Bachelorette Cast on Twitter and Instagram 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
by Maggie Pehanick
Ariana Grande Says She's "the Hardest Working 23-Year-Old" in the World
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Says She's "the Hardest Working 23-Year-Old" in the World
by Us Weekly
Beyonce's Baby Shower Photos May 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
by Quinn Keaney
Ariana Grande and Future's "Everyday" Video
Ariana Grande
Oscars, Schmoscars — Ariana Grande Just Dropped a Sexy New Video!
by Maggie Pehanick
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview
Celebrity Interviews
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds