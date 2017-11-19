 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Beyoncé Knowles
All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs

If you were a teen with a serious axe to grind during the mid-2000s, you probably hold Ashlee Simpson near and dear to your heart. And any die-hard fan is going to be giddy at how happy her and Evan Ross's family looked on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

The couple rolled in squad deep with their relatives and adorable kiddos — Jagger, 2, and Bronx, 8, Ashlee's son with Pete Wentz — to support Evan's mom Diana Ross, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award. Ashlee stunned in a gorgeous sequin Christian Sirian gown while posing with her sweet family.

Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCelebrity KidsAmerican Music AwardsEvan RossCelebrity CouplesRed CarpetAshlee Simpson
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Extra, Extralong Hair Will Make You Never Want to Cut Yours Ever Again
by Alaina Demopoulos
Pink's Reaction During Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
by Brittney Stephens
Tracee Ellis Ross American Music Awards Dress 2017
Award Season
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
by Marina Liao
American Music Awards Winners 2017
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards — So Far!
by Monica Sisavat
Selena Gomez 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance Marks Her Highly Anticipated Return to the Stage
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds