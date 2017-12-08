Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Cutest Pictures
A Sweet Look Inside Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Fairy Tale Romance
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have too many sweet moments to count! Ever since the musical duo was first linked back in July 2013, they've practically been inseparable. From their sweet appearances on the red carpet to their family outings with Evan's mom, Diana Ross, these two always seem to have the best time together. And who could forget their gorgeous bohemian-themed wedding? In honor of their romance, we're looking back at their cutest pictures — keep reading to see them, then prepare to melt over their daughter, Jagger Snow.
