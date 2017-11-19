 Skip Nav
Award Season
Award Season
Award Season
Warning: You May Be Blinded by Ashlee Simpson's Sequined AMAs Dress

You may want to grab some sunglasses, because Ashlee Simpson just wore a dazzlingly sparkly dress that'll leave you blinded. The star stepped out with her adorable family at the 2017 American Music Awards sporting the most gorgeous Christian Siriano gown that was practically dripping in pink, black, brown, and gold sequins. The floor-length dress fit her like a glove and featured long bell sleeves, a trend that's been blowing up on Pinterest this year. Though Ashlee's gown was pretty darn mesmerizing on its own, she didn't hold back from accessorizing, as she also wore multiple rings, a gold choker-style necklace, and circular earrings.

Admire Ashlee's mesmerizing dress ahead, then be sure to scope out the rest of the most gorgeous dresses from the award show.

Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetCelebrity StyleAshlee Simpson
