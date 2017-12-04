Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Rare Joint Appearance Will Make Your Heart Burst

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rarely make public appearances together, but when they do, it's superadorable. The couple, who are parents to daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, was too cute for words as they attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in California on Sunday. The duo had the look of love as they posed for the cameras and gave each other sweet glances. Aside from showing sweet PDA on the red carpet, the pair also awarded English geneticist Kim Nasmyth with the breakthrough prize in life sciences laureate on stage.