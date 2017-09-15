Beyoncé Visits the Cast of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen — and They Cry Tears of Joy

 Skip Nav
It finally happened, you guys. After months of Ben Platt begging Beyoncé to come see his show, the "Formation" singer attended Thursday's performance of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen in NYC. "The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living," the show's star and recent Tony winner Ben wrote on Instagram. And he definitely wasn't the only one starstruck over the encounter. The show's cocreator Benj Pasek, who is one half of the Oscar-winning duo Pasek and Paul, also shared a group photo with Queen Bey, writing simply, "👸🏽🐝💀." Naturally, the entire cast freaked out afterward, and Kristolyn Lloyd, who plays Alana Beck in the show, posted a video of them losing it backstage. Please note Laura Dreyfuss sobbing on the floor. Same, girl. Same.

