Ben Platt Almost Starts Sobbing While Accepting His First Tony Award, and So Will You

When it comes to describing how phenomenal Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt is, words fail. The extremely talented 23-year-old took home his first Tony Award for best actor on Sunday night, and it was every bit as adorable and precious as we thought it would be. Not only did he have a heartwarming moment with his family after he was announced as the winner, but he almost broke down sobbing once he got up to the stage. While his shout-out to his famous father, Marc, pulled at our heartstrings, it was his message to his young fans that really made us emotional. "To all young people watching at home, don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself," he said. "The things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful." Just another reason Ben Platt is every bit deserving of this special honor.