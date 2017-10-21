Miley Cyrus Is the Cutest Princess in This Throwback Halloween Photo

Happy #NationalPumpkinDay!!!!!! @MileyCyrus @braisonccyrus A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated National Pumpkin Day on Saturday with a throwback photo of Miley Cyrus and her younger brother, Braison, in their Halloween costumes. In the photo, Miley, dressed up as the cutest princess (tiara included), rests her head on her father's and it's too adorable. The "Younger Now" singer has remained a big fan of the spooky holiday with all of her epic Halloween costumes over the years. We can't wait to see what she decides to be this year!