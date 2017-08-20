15 Photos of the Black Panther Cast That Will Get You Pumped For the Movie

The Black Panther cast is so lit, we almost couldn't handle looking at these pictures of them hanging out together. The highly anticipated Marvel film won't be released until next year, but that hasn't stopped the star-studded cast from blessing us with adorable photos of their epic friendship on Instagram. Read on to see Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and the rest of the crew living their best lives before the action-packed movie makes its way to a theater near you on Feb. 16, 2018.