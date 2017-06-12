 Skip Nav
Black Panther Movie Details

Black Panther: A Quick Brief of All the Details We Have

By now, you should at least be familiar with Black Panther the character, but now it's time to get the rundown on his upcoming solo movie, Black Panther. There's a ridiculously long amount of time to go before it hits theaters, but there's already plenty of information. Casting news has been coming out for months and months, and now we have actual plot details and a teaser trailer! Take a look to brush up on the upcoming Marvel movie.

The Cast

Chadwick Boseman made his debut as Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and he'll be reprising his role for the solo movie. The supporting cast is outstanding: Lupita Nyong'o is playing the female lead and Michael B. Jordan will be the villain, while Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Sterling K. Brown are all costarring.

Production

On Jan. 26, Marvel and Disney announced that production had begun! The film is exclusively shooting in Atlanta and South Korea.

The Plot

In the same press release, Marvel revealed a plot synopsis.

"Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

The Sneak Peek

Captain America: Civil War provided a very brief look at Wakanda in its midcredits scene. Captain America has taken Bucky Barnes to a secure location so he can lay low (and get frozen again). At first, it looks like he's just in a lab, but then the camera pans out and you see he's actually with Black Panther in Wakanda!

The Teaser Trailer

The Release Date

The movie will be out on Feb. 16, 2018.

Image Source: Everett Collection
