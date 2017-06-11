Black Panther Movie Cast
The Cast of Marvel's Black Panther Movie Is Seriously Stacked
Photo 1 of 8
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Cast of Marvel's Black Panther Movie Is Seriously Stacked
Months after Chadwick Boseman made his superhero debut in Captain America: Civil War, it was announced that more stars were confirmed for Black Panther, one of Marvel's most highly anticipated movies. Michael B. Jordan is officially on board — as the villain — and Sterling K. Brown is the latest addition! Until we get more information, take a look at the confirmed cast, and get the scoop on Black Panther.