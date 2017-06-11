 Skip Nav
The Cast of Marvel's Black Panther Movie Is Seriously Stacked
The Cast of Marvel's Black Panther Movie Is Seriously Stacked

Months after Chadwick Boseman made his superhero debut in Captain America: Civil War, it was announced that more stars were confirmed for Black Panther, one of Marvel's most highly anticipated movies. Michael B. Jordan is officially on board — as the villain — and Sterling K. Brown is the latest addition! Until we get more information, take a look at the confirmed cast, and get the scoop on Black Panther.

