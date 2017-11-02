 Skip Nav
9 Times Blue Ivy Stole the Spotlight From Damn Near Everyone Else This Year

In the words of Kanye West, I'mma let you finish, but Blue Ivy had the best 2017 of all time. The 5-year-old part-time rapper seized every opportunity to shine this year and managed to steal the spotlight from her famous parents and pretty much every other mere mortal she came in contact with, because what else do you do when you're the heir to the throne? It was also a huge year for the Carters's first-born child, as she became the big sister of twins Sir and Rumi. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the adorable moments that prove Blue Ivy's 2017 was definitely better than yours.

When She Showed Up at the Grammys Dressed as Prince
When Her Sparkly Purse Was All Anyone Could Talk About
When She Made a Guest Appearance in Beyoncé's Stunning Pregnancy Shoot
Beyoncé's mother, Tina, later revealed that it was Blue who prayed for her twin siblings, Sir and Rumi Carter, before they were even born. Coincidence? I think not.
When She Made Silly Faces and Made You Forget Beyoncé Was in the Photo
When She Took More Candids With Beyoncé and We Were All Shook
Never change, Blue.
When She Celebrated Mother's Day at the Museum of Ice Cream
She also wore matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses with her doting mom. Cue the awwws.
When She Wasn't Afraid to Bust a Move at Another Wedding
