9 Times Blue Ivy Stole the Spotlight From Damn Near Everyone Else This Year

In the words of Kanye West, I'mma let you finish, but Blue Ivy had the best 2017 of all time. The 5-year-old part-time rapper seized every opportunity to shine this year and managed to steal the spotlight from her famous parents and pretty much every other mere mortal she came in contact with, because what else do you do when you're the heir to the throne? It was also a huge year for the Carters's first-born child, as she became the big sister of twins Sir and Rumi. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the adorable moments that prove Blue Ivy's 2017 was definitely better than yours.



