Tina Knowles, Proud Grandma, Reveals Blue Ivy Prayed For the Arrival of Rumi and Sir

Tina Knowles is one proud grandma! During the Habitat For Humanity Builder's Ball in Beverly Hills on Thursday, she couldn't help but gush about Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir. "They are amazing," she told Us Weekly. "They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy."



Aside from giving an update on the newborns, Tina also added that Beyoncé's oldest, Blue Ivy, is adjusting quite well to being a big sister. "She's doing amazing!" she said. "She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited. And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them." Aww! Hopefully Bey will share some of those sweet big sister moments on social media soon, because we can't get enough of their adorable family photos.