58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance
Celebrity Couples
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
18 Actors Who Couldn't Seem to Stop Dating Their Costars

Listen, there's nothing wrong with finding love on the set of a TV show or movie — lots of stars have done it, whether it was with another actor, a producer or director, or even a member of the crew — but there are a handful of celebrities who seem to exclusively date people they've worked with on screen. While some of the relationships have worked out (see: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum), most stars have had to learn the hard way that mixing work and play isn't always the best move. Keep reading for 18 stars who have dated more than three of their costars over the years.

Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley met when she played his girlfriend on Felicity back in 1998, and they tied the knot in 2000.
After splitting from Scott in 2002, Jennifer dated her Alias costar Michael Vartan.
Jennifer met Ben Affleck on the set of Daredevil in 2003. They married in 2005 and announced their divorce 10 years later.
When Ben and Jen first met on set, he was engaged to another Jennifer — Lopez. They were together from 2002 to 2004.
Before the Jennifers, Ben dated his Shakespeare in Love and Bounce costar Gwyneth Paltrow. They split in 2000.
Gwyneth also dated Brad Pitt, her costar in 1995's Seven. They split in 1997 after three years together.
After starring together in the Royal Tenenbaums in 2001, Gwyneth was in a yearlong romance with Luke Wilson.
Another actress who was linked to Luke was Drew Barrymore. They starred in Best Men and Home Fries and dated for two years.
Drew also dated David Arquette for a few months in 1991 — just eight years before they played siblings in Never Been Kissed.
Drew later married Tom Green, who played her love interest in 2000's Charlie's Angels.
The last time Drew romanced one of her costars was from 2007 to 2010, when she dated Justin Long.
Former child star Jennifer Love Hewitt was linked to Boy Meets World star Will Friedle back in 1997.
Jennifer dated her Ghost Whisperer costar Jamie Kennedy for a year before calling it quits in 2010.
In 2012, Jennifer hooked up with her Client List costar Colin Egglesfield . . .
And later that year, she began dating another of the show's stars, Brian Hallisay. They are now married and have two kids.
Gossip Girl costars Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan dated for two years before their split in 2010.
Sebastian went on to date his Once Upon a Time costar Jennifer Morrison from 2012 to 2013.
He's currently in a relationship with Margarita Levieva, who he met while filming Spread in 2014.
It was recently reported that Rachel McAdams is dating her True Detective costar Taylor Kitsch.
Rachel also dated her Midnight in Paris costar Michael Sheen from 2010 to 2013.
And we all know about (and miss) her relationship with Ryan Gosling, which lasted for nearly four years before their 2008 split.
Ryan Gosling's current love, Eva Mendes, starred with him in the 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines.
But before Eva and Rachel, Ryan dated Sandra Bullock. They met on the set of Murder by Numbers in 2002.
Back in 1992, Sandra dated her Love Potion No. 9 costar Tate Donovan.
Sandra was rumored to have dated Matthew McConaughey for two years after they met while filming A Time to Kill in 1996.
Before dating Sandra, Matthew had a brief romantic fling with Ashley Judd, who was also in A Time to Kill.
In 2005, Matthew began dating Penélope Cruz — they took their romance off screen after starring together in Sahara.
Penélope ultimately married her Vicky Cristina Barcelona costar Javier Bardem. They also starred together in 1992's Jamon.
But before settling down with Javier, she dated Matt Damon. They were linked while filming 2000's All the Pretty Horses.
Penélope's other high-profile relationship was with Tom Cruise, whom she met while filming Vanilla Sky and dated until 2004.
Tom romanced his Risky Business costar Rebecca De Mornay. The couple lived together in NYC from 1983 to 1985.
