20 Stars You Didn't Know Were Adopted

It seems like every day there's a new opportunity to learn more about your favorite celebrities, whether it's finding out their net worth and dating history, or discovering their star signs and surprising family connections. Where their upbringings are concerned, many stars over the years have spoken out about being adopted, whether they were brought home at birth or taken in by adoptive parents as children. Nicole Richie, Jamie Foxx, and Faith Hill have all used their spotlight to openly talk about their experiences being adopted, and we've rounded them up, along with more stars, who were all adopted. Keep reading to see 20 stars whose childhood stories may surprise you.