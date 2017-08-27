 Skip Nav
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year

We may have suffered through a few devastating celebrity breakups this year, but thankfully there are even more Hollywood pairs that are still going strong. We're offering up the best celebrity couple Halloween costume ideas to make dressing up with your significant other or BFF a breeze. Check them out now, then see even more iconic couples costumes ideas.

70+ Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
JAY-Z and Beyoncé
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Barack and Michelle Obama
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
George and Amal Clooney
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed
John Cena and Nikki Bella
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
