 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
11 Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke GIFs That Prove They Deserve the Throne (of Cuteness)
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
Nostalgia
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Sweet, Somewhat Hilarious History of Celebrity Couples at the MTV VMAs

Since the MTV VMAs first aired in 1984, there have been loads of memorable moments on the red carpet, on stage, and everywhere in between. Over the years we've seen Lil' Kim's purple pasty, Britney Spears with a giant snake, and Miley Cyrus's infamous tongue — but there's also a long and storied history of hot celebrity couples attending the big show together. Pairs like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Jay Z and Beyoncé, and Kanye West and Amber Rose have all shown PDA for the cameras — and who can forget Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's shocking onstage kiss in 1994? Ahead of this year's ceremony, we've rounded up the sweet, hilarious, slightly mortifying moments from celebrity couples at the VMAs since the '80s. You may have forgotten that some of them were even a thing. Scroll through to see them all now, then check out more famous duos whose relationships lasted longer in your head.

Related
Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMAs Moments

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock, 2001
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, 1994
Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr., 1990
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, 2007
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, 2005
Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan, 1998
Fiona Apple and David Blaine, 1997
Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera, 2004
Beyoncé and Jay Z, 2003
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, 2000
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd, 2001
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, 1993
Kanye West and Alexis Phifer, 2007
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, 1999
Carson Daly, Tara Reid, Jaime King, and Kid Rock, 2000
Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano, 2008
Katy Perry and Russell Brand, 2011
Drew Barrymore and Eric Erlandson, 1995
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden, 2008
Kanye West and Amber Rose, 2009
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy, 2000
Iman and David Bowie, 1999
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, 2010
Christina Aguilera and Jorge Santos, 2000
Heidi Klum and Ric Pipino, 2001
Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro, 2003
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, 2013
Pink and Carey Hart, 2012
Cher and Rob Camilletti, 1987
Nicky Hilton and Brian McFayden, 2002
Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1998
28
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Look Back SlideshowNostalgiaMTV VMAsCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Alicia Keys
The Beautiful Story Behind Alicia Keys's New No-Makeup Commitment
by Sara Mohazzebi
Who Is Hosting the 2017 Video Music Awards?
Katy Perry
Calling All KatyCats: Katy Perry Is Hosting the MTV Video Music Awards!
by Quinn Keaney
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at Disneyland August 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Rihanna's Most Memorable Outfits
Rihanna
19 Times Rihanna Said, "F*ck the Fashion Rules," and Wore What She Wanted
by Marina Liao
'90s Song Lyrics That Made No Sense
Nostalgia
9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds