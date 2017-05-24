7 Celebrity Romances That Lasted Way Longer in Your Head

 Skip Nav
When it comes to celebrity couples, there are some that you just can't let go of, no matter how long it's been since they broke up. Some of the high-profile romances from our youth seem so iconic and so important that we tend to believe they lasted a lot longer than they really did — and what's even more fascinating is when you realize that some of those same stars are in current relationships that have actually stood the test of time. From Britney and Justin to Brad and Jennifer, keep reading for seven celebrity romances that were much shorter than you remember, then check out more things you loved as a teenager in the 2000s.

