These Celebrity Look-Alikes Will Blow Your Mind

We all know there are plenty of celebrity kids that bear striking resemblance to their parents and actual sets of twins in Hollywood, but some of the best star "twins" aren't related at all. If you've ever done a double take while looking at Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem, or Amy Adams and Isla Fisher, we've got the ultimate treat for you. Keep reading to see 22 of the most mind-boggling look-alike stars who could totally pass as siblings.

Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson
Helen Hunt and Leelee Sobieski
Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice
Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester
Beth Behrs and Erin Andrews
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams
Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green
Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry
Rachel Bilson and Selena Gomez
Will Arnett and Patrick Wilson
Jennifer Lawrence and Elsa Pataky
Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon
Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard
Amanda Peet and Lake Bell
Josh Holloway and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith
Theo James and James Franco
Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie
Zachary Quinto and Eli Roth
Abigail Breslin and Chloë Moretz
LICARO LICARO 2 years

I see it. But Theo and James?? really???

lanzo lanzo 2 years

You've got the Will Arnett/Patrick Wilson pair all wrong. It should be Chris Pratt/Patrick Wilson.

Lolaila Lolaila 3 years

Miley Cyrus&Justin Bieber!

lismejia lismejia 3 years

Holy. Crap.

Community-Assistant Community-Assistant 3 years

My mind is blown.
