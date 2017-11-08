 Skip Nav
Celine Dion, Queen of Music, Performs an EDM Version of "My Heart Will Go On"

Céline Dion can officially tackle any genre of music. The 49-year-old singer proved just that when she gave a surprise performance at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The proud mom of three treated fans to a remixed version of her classic song "My Heart Will Go On" — yes, the one from the Titanic soundtrack — with a little help from EDM legend and producer Steve Aoki.

The performance starts off with the tradition version we've all come to love, until the beat drops at approximately 4:10 and completely takes over Celine, who writhes around the stage before lying down on the floor. The epic moment was all for a good cause, reportedly raising over $1 million in donations for the Las Vegas Victims' Fund. Watch the video above and prepare to fist pump along.
