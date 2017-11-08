Celine Dion, Queen of Music, Performs an EDM Version of "My Heart Will Go On"

Celine Dion Performs EDM Remix of "My Heart Will Go On"
Céline Dion can officially tackle any genre of music. The 49-year-old singer proved just that when she gave a surprise performance at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The proud mom of three treated fans to a remixed version of her classic song "My Heart Will Go On" — yes, the one from the Titanic soundtrack — with a little help from EDM legend and producer Steve Aoki.
The performance starts off with the tradition version we've all come to love, until the beat drops at approximately 4:10 and completely takes over Celine, who writhes around the stage before lying down on the floor. The epic moment was all for a good cause, reportedly raising over $1 million in donations for the Las Vegas Victims' Fund. Watch the video above and prepare to fist pump along.