Celine Dion's Family Is Just Like Her Voice — Gorgeous and in Perfect Harmony

Celine Dion may be a world-renowned pop star, but she's also a proud mom. The Canadian singer and her late husband René Angélil are parents to three sons, René-Charles, 16, and 6-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson. Over the years, the boys have grown up right before our eyes as they have accompanied their mother to various events, including her emotional return to the stage after René's death last year. Aside from their public appearances, Celine has also given us a more candid look at her family life as she documents their sweet moments at home.