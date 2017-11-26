Gwyneth Paltrow Embraces Her "Modern Family" With Photo of Ex Chris Martin and Her New Fiancé

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Gwyneth Paltrow is embracing her new normal. The 45-year-old actress snapped a photo of her ex-husband Chris Martin and her new fiancé Brad Falchuk having brunch together on Sunday. "Sunday brunch #modernfamily" she captioned the smiley Instagram photo of the two. This marks the first time Gwyneth has alluded to her engagement to Brad whom she first met in 2014 while guest-starring on the FOX series Glee.

Gwyneth and Chris were previously married for 10 years before announcing their "conscious uncoupling" in March 2014. The couple has continued to co-parent their two children, daughter, Apple, and son, Moses, and from the looks of things, Gwyneth and her ex will remain one big, happy modern family long after she walks down the aisle again.