0
We Can Definitively Say That Chris Pine Has Only Gotten Hotter With Age

Chris Pine is currently steaming up the big screen as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, but he's actually been giving us heart eyes since he hit the scene in the 2006 romantic comedy Just My Luck. With his baby face, piercing blue eyes, and undying commitment to rocking high-waisted trousers, it's no wonder that some of Hollywood's hottest models and actresses have fallen for the guy — he even managed to look hot with a f*cking handlebar mustache!

In addition to his good looks, Chris can sing, dance, and also has a sense of humor; he isn't afraid to admit that he's not the only hot Chris in Hollywood, and despite our plethora of choices for sexy stars named Chris, we just can't help but keep pining over this one. Look back at Chris's evolution in pictures.

2004
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2008
2009
2009
2009
2010
2010
2011
2012
2012
2013
2013
2013
2013
2013
2013
2013
2013
2014
2014
2014
2014
2014
2015
2015
2015
