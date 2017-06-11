10 Lucky Ladies Who've Been Romanced by Chris Pine

Chris Pine is one of the hottest bachelors in Hollywood, and like Leonardo DiCaprio, the Wonder Woman actor clearly has a thing for models — and actresses. While Chris is usually pretty private when it comes to his love life, you may recall that he dated Olivia Munn in 2009 and model Dominique Piek for two years starting in 2011. But how much do you really know about the other women in Chris's life? Keep reading and find out.



Sexy Stars Named Chris Are Stealing the Hollywood Spotlight Related