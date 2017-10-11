Excuse Us While We Relish Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Adorable Relationship

The Riverdale cast is filled with some adorable friendships, but we have a soft spot for Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. Together they make up the show's biggest couple, Jughead and Betty, and their offscreen bond is just as endearing: they're reportedly dating IRL! While they usually refrain from talking about their personal lives, they have given us a few glimpses of their sweet bond on social media. Whether they're goofing off on set or taking family trips to the beach together, it's clear these two have a special connection.