 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Prince Harry
Harry Steps Out in Sweats After Announcing Engagement — Boy, Is Meghan 1 Lucky Lady
Celebrity Kids
23 Stars Who Became Fathers This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing

Tracee Ellis Ross was born Tracee Joy Silberstein in October 1972, to iconic Motown artist Diana Ross and her then-husband, music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. The model, actress, and Golden Globe winner has gushed about her famous mother over the years, calling her "extraordinary" and "so supportive," and Diana's pride for her daughter is evident in the adorable ad she took out to congratulate Tracee on her Black-ish Emmy nomination in 2016.

While Diana has stepped out on multiple occasions with all of her children, it's clear that she and Tracee share an especially close bond. As Tracee recently told W magazine, "I was raised by a woman who lived out her dreams. I got to have the example of my parent really being her full self. It's given me a lot in my life." We've rounded up Tracee and Diana's sweetest photos over the years.

Related
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesTracee Ellis RossDiana Ross
Celebrity Kids
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree
by Brittney Stephens
Tracee Ellis Ross Balenciaga Sneakers
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross's Men's Sneakers Are Awesome and Sold Out Everywhere
by Sarah Wasilak
Taylor Swift Honors Diana Ross at 2017 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Made a Surprise AMAs Appearance to Honor Diana Ross
by Victoria Messina
Who Has Diana Ross Been Married to?
Diana Ross
The 3 Men Diana Ross Has Opened Her Heart to Over the Years
by Kelsie Gibson
Diana Ross Best Beauty Looks
Diana Ross
27 Times Diana Ross Was a Goddamn Beauty Icon
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds