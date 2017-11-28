16 Photos of Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross That Will Make Your Heart Sing

Tracee Ellis Ross was born Tracee Joy Silberstein in October 1972, to iconic Motown artist Diana Ross and her then-husband, music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. The model, actress, and Golden Globe winner has gushed about her famous mother over the years, calling her "extraordinary" and "so supportive," and Diana's pride for her daughter is evident in the adorable ad she took out to congratulate Tracee on her Black-ish Emmy nomination in 2016.

While Diana has stepped out on multiple occasions with all of her children, it's clear that she and Tracee share an especially close bond. As Tracee recently told W magazine, "I was raised by a woman who lived out her dreams. I got to have the example of my parent really being her full self. It's given me a lot in my life." We've rounded up Tracee and Diana's sweetest photos over the years.