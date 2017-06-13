6 Disney Channel Scandals That Rocked Your Childhood

Disney Channel may be known for its wholesome, bubblegum image, but it's also the source of some big scandals. While many child stars have managed to steer clear of any controversy during their careers on the network, others have faced public scrutiny for rebelling against their cookie-cutter counterparts. Over the years, a handful of young actors have faced nude photo scandals, feuds, and, yes, love triangles. See some of the biggest, most talked-about Disney Channel scandals ahead.