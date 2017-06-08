 Skip Nav
Remember When Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Were Disney Channel's King and Queen?
Remember When Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Were Disney Channel's King and Queen?

If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the early '00s, then you probably had (and still have) strong opinions about Zanessa (aka Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens). In 2006, Zac and Vanessa, who were respectively 17 and 16 at the time, sang their way into our hearts with their roles in High School Musical, and it wasn't long after that they took onscreen romance to real heights. With their movie franchise propelling them to superstardom, it didn't take long for them to become the It couple of the Disney Channel. While we all held a candle for Zac and those gorgeous blue eyes, the pair's giggly dates to basketball games and lovey-dovey, PDA-filled red carpet appearances, made their young love hard to resist. Even though their relationship came to an end in 2010, their romance will always hold a special place in our tweenage hearts.

Disney ChannelNostalgiaCelebrity CouplesVanessa HudgensZac Efron
