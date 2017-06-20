 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Well Do The Queen and Camilla Actually Get Along?
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyoncé Has Given Birth to Twins!
The Royals
Is It Just Us, or Does Prince William Look Kind of Sexy in a Top Hat?
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know

Do Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Get Along?

Prince Charles's wife has been known in three different incarnations. As a young woman she was Camilla Shand, the popular debutante girlfriend of the 23-year-old prince, who went on to marry her ex-boyfriend Andrew Parker-Bowles. She was Camilla Parker-Bowles for 32 years, a wife and mother, and later the reviled mistress of her former beau Prince Charles. Now, for the past 12 years, she has been The Duchess of Cornwall; married at last to her prince, she has become a valued and well-loved member of the royal family. But how has her relationship with the queen changed over the years?

As a young woman, she had a warm relationship with the queen. Camilla's husband Andrew was the Queen Mother's godson, and the couple were often guests at Buckingham Palace. However, when Camilla and Charles started their affair and the queen heard about it, she was said to believe the way they had gone about it was irresponsible, and Camilla was banned from the palace. After Charles and Diana separated in 1992, the prince and Camilla were discreet in the continuation of their relationship, but with encouragement from the queen in 1997 they were about to go public — when Diana tragically died.

Over the next few years, as the family mended and focused on the future, Charles and Camilla quietly continued their romance. The queen believed they should go public rather than it seeming like they were hiding away, so they formalized their relationship by attending Camilla's sister's 50th birthday party together in 1999. Three years later, relations between the two women continued to improve as the queen included Camilla in her Golden Jubilee celebrations, and she then gave Charles and Camilla permission to marry in 2005. At their wedding reception she gave a warm and fond speech where she said, "My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."

Related
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened

In the 12 years since then, it has become clear that the queen values Camilla as a good match for her son and as a stable, resilient, and well-liked member of the family. As always, when it comes to the queen, actions speak louder than words — and there was no stronger show of her feelings toward her daughter-in-law than when she asked Camilla to sit beside her in her carriage at the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The queen has also awarded Camilla two important honors: The Royal Family Order and the Grand Cross of the Victorian Order, both of which symbolize a very personal seal of approval from Her Majesty.

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsCamilla Parker BowlesQueen Elizabeth II
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Prince William Queen Elizabeth With Grenfell Tower Victims
The Royals
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II Have Emotional Visit With Grenfell Tower Victims
by Quinn Keaney
Biggest Reasons People Don't See Results in Workout Class
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
by Brandi Kupchella
Gardening Hacks
Gardens
5 Easy Hacks That Will Change the Way You Garden
by Kelly Ladd
Queen Elizabeth II Regalia Facts
Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds