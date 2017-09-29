Dwayne Johnson Has Done More This Year Than Most of Us Do in a Decade

Dwayne Johnson had a pretty f*cking busy year in 2016, and it seems he had absolutely no plans of slowing down this year. In addition to starring in two films, Baywatch and the Fate of the Furious, Dwayne will also be appearing in the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and has signed on for a handful of other movies, including Rampage, Skyscraper, and San Andreas 2. And just in case that wasn't enough, Dwayne also recently launched an ad agency company with ex-wife Dany Garcia called Seven Bucks Creative and is even considering running for president. Meanwhile, we can't even make it through Monday without complaining. Keep reading for a look back at Dwayne's busy year.



