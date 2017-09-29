 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Down Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Dwayne Johnson Has Done More This Year Than Most of Us Do in a Decade

Dwayne Johnson had a pretty f*cking busy year in 2016, and it seems he had absolutely no plans of slowing down this year. In addition to starring in two films, Baywatch and the Fate of the Furious, Dwayne will also be appearing in the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and has signed on for a handful of other movies, including Rampage, Skyscraper, and San Andreas 2. And just in case that wasn't enough, Dwayne also recently launched an ad agency company with ex-wife Dany Garcia called Seven Bucks Creative and is even considering running for president. Meanwhile, we can't even make it through Monday without complaining. Keep reading for a look back at Dwayne's busy year.

Related
20 Dwayne Johnson GIFs That Will Make You Experience Thirst Like Never Before

January: He Was Crowned Favorite Comedic Movie Actor and Favorite Premium Series Actor at the People's Choice Awards
January: He Gave a Speech at Brett Ratner's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
February: He Was Named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards
February: He Presented at the Oscars
March: He Promoted Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at CinemaCon
And Baywatch
April: He Hammed It Up During the Fate of the Furious Press Tour
June: He Graced the Cover of GQ
September: He Launched a New Agency, Seven Bucks Creative, With Ex-Wife Dany Garcia
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity InstagramsEye CandyRed CarpetDwayne Johnson
Join The Conversation
Dwayne Johnson
9 Times Dwayne Johnson Graced the Screen With His Shirtless, Baby-Oiled Body
by Monica Sisavat
Boy Saves Brother From Drowning by Copying Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Hangs Out With a Young Fan Who Saved His Brother From Drowning
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos
Dwayne Johnson
What Each of Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos Mean to Him
by Catherine Conelly
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson 2020 Election Committee
Dwayne Johnson
Yes, Someone Has Actually Formed an Election Campaign Committee For Dwayne Johnson
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dwayne Johnson With Beard Pictures
Dwayne Johnson
Don't Let Trump's Tweets Distract You From Dwayne Johnson's New Salt and Pepper Beard
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds